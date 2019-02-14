LG's official bootloader unlock tool makes the company seem developer-friendly on the surface, but very few phone variants actually get added to it. For instance, the last supported US-market variant on the rather short list was the LG G6, a phone that was announced nearly two years ago. LG has just added the V40 to the list, but unsurprisingly, only the European-market model is compatible with the tool.

The V40 model in question is the dual-SIM LMV405EBW, which appears to also be sold in markets like India, Singapore, and Hong Kong. If you've got one of these and want to release the chains from your bootloader, hit the link below to be brought to LG Developer's bootloader unlock landing page.