Google Playground's stickers and Playmojis are pretty fun, and the timely Childish Gambino drop likely brought more attention to the Pixel's AR features. It makes sense, then, that Valentine's Day arrives with another new pack, predictably all pink and heart-shaped.

The Love Playmoji pack is now available for all three generations of the Google Pixel, including adorable characters such as smitten champagne glasses with little bow ties, smiling interactive hearts, and a healthy dose of cheesy love notes. Perfect for those who've completely forgotten about V-Day and need to rustle something up quickly. Add some of these to a cute selfie or dog photo and send it over right away.

Google has taken the opportunity to point out a few Pixel camera tips at the same time. There's nothing here we don't already know about, though, such as Portrait Mode, Night Sight, and Group Selfie Cam, but it's always nice to be reminded of why we love the Pixel camera.

Download the Love Playmoji pack from the Play store right now, below.