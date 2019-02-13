The Pixel 3 is a great smartphone, especially now that most of the annoying bugs present at launch have been fixed. Both the small Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL are now $150 off from Google Fi, reducing the starting price of the former to $649, and the latter to $749.

This matches the previous $150 discount from last month, so if you missed out on that and you're a Fi customer, this is another opportunity to get the Pixel 3 at a much more palatable price. The smaller Pixel 3 has a 5.5-inch 2160x1080 OLED screen and a 2,915mAh battery, while the 3XL has a 6.3-inch 2960x1440 OLED with a 3,450mAh battery. The two devices are otherwise identical, as both have a Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB RAM, 64 or 128GB internal storage, a 12.2MP rear camera, and dual 8MP front cameras.

You can buy the phones from Google Fi at the link below. If the purchased device isn't activated on Fi within 30 days of shipment, you will be charged for the original cost — the full terms are available here.