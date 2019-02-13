Samsung is preparing to announce the Galaxy S10, so it's a good time to buy last year's phone at a steep discount if you don't need the latest and greatest. The unlocked dual-SIM Galaxy S9+ is down to a mere $549.99 on eBay today. That's lower than we've seen before, and there are a few fun color choices.

The dual-SIM Galaxy S9+ is unlocked with support for GSM/LTE networks (that means AT&T or T-Mobile in the US), and it has ample LTE bands. This phone has a Samsung Exynos 9810 Octa rather than the Snapdragon 845 seen in the US variant. It's otherwise the same; there's a 6.2-inch curved OLED, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage with a microSD slot.

You have your choice of gold, gray, and purple colors. The eBay deal includes free US shipping with sales tax only paid in Iowa, Minnesota, Texas, and Washington. The seller will also ship to many other countries if you're willing to pay for it.