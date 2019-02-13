Earlier this month, home improvement store Lowe's announced it was shutting down its ecosystem of 'Iris' smart home devices. In addition to giving some Iris device owners prepaid Visa cards, Lowe's is working with Samsung to ensure the company's SmartThings hub supports as many Iris devices as possible.

If you're a former Iris user looking to replace your unsupported devices, or if you just want to deck your home out in smart stuff, Samsung has a decent promotion right now. For a "limited time," you can get $20 off any SmartThings order of $100+, or $40 off any SmartThings order of $200+. The discount applies to hubs, sensors, buttons, outlets, trackers, and even this pointless strap pouch.

The SmartThings Hub is also compatible with many non-Samsung smart home devices, including Arlo cameras, Ring doorbells, Philips Hue/IKEA/Sengled/Sylvania light bulbs, and plenty of other Wi-Fi/Zigbee/Z-Wave products.