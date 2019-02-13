We like to keep you folks abreast of all the best gadget deals we run across, but we can't devote full posts to all of them. So, in round-ups like these, we share some of the best bargains from the past few days you may have missed. This Wednesday afternoon: discounted smart lights, streaming dongles, and mesh routers to keep them connected.

Three Philips Hue bulbs: $50 off

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Bulbs (three-pack) — $100, $50 off (Best Buy)

— $100, $50 off (Best Buy) Philips Hue Dimmer Switch — $19.79, $5.20 off (Amazon)

Philips Hue is the first name in smart lighting, but the bulbs are pricey compared to a lot of other options. Now's a good time to build out your kit, though: Best Buy is throwing in a third White and Color Ambiance A19 bulb for free when you buy two. Just add three to your cart, and the price per bulb will automatically drop. The Hue dimmer switch is a few bucks off on Amazon, too. It's not as good a deal as we saw last month, but it's still a hearty savings versus paying full price.

Roku streamers: Up to $20.99 off

Roku Express — $24.99, $5 off (Amazon)

— $24.99, $5 off (Amazon) Roku Streaming Stick (refurbished) – $34.99, $20 off (Newegg)

– $34.99, $20 off (Newegg) Roku Streaming Stick+ (refurbished) – $49, $20.99 off (Amazon, Newegg)

Roku really has streaming figured out. The devices are small, cheap, and work just fine, and right now, you can get 'em for even cheaper than usual. The Roku Express is a couple bucks off on Amazon in new condition, but you can pick up refurbished models of both the 1080p Streaming Stick and 4K Streaming Stick+ for $20 or more off their usual prices. Pretty much all new TVs have apps built in, but a lot of them suck. Spend a few bucks on a nicer experience.

Samsung SmartThings Mesh Wifi Router three-pack: $40.45 off

Samsung SmartThings Mesh Wifi Router three-pack – $239.54, $40.45 off (Amazon)

Did you know Samsung makes a SmartThings-branded mesh router? At its current sale price, it costs about as much as Google WiFi, but each unit also functions as a SmartThings hub, letting you control smart home gadgets that rely on Zigbee and Z-Wave connections, from SmartThings and other manufacturers. Combined, the three routers can cover up to 4,500 square feet, and you can have up to 32 in one network (in case you're outfitting an entire small town, I guess). To get your full $40.45 off MSRP, you'll have to clip the on-page coupon for an extra $2.76 off.

JBL Link 500: $50 off

JBL Link 500 – $249.95, $50 off (B&H: black, white) (Newegg: black)

The JBL Link 500 is the biggest and baddest speaker in the JBL Link line. It features Wi-Fi connectivity and Google Assistant integration, so it plays nice with your existing Cast-enabled sound setup. It's been going for about $300 from most sellers lately, but both B&H and Newegg have it for $250 right now. You have your choice of colors from B&H; at Newegg, only the black model is on sale.

Today only: Poweradd MusicFly II Rugged Bluetooth Speaker: $44.99 ($15)

Poweradd MusicFly II Rugged Bluetooth Speaker – $44.99, $15 off (Amazon)

I've become spoiled by the abundance of Wi-Fi connected speakers over the last few years; Bluetooth-only models seem passé. One area where they still win, though, is portability, and if you're using a speaker outside, there's a good chance it'll get roughed up. The Poweradd MusicFly II is built to withstand such treatment, with sturdy construction and robust IPX7 water resistance — and it's $15 off on Amazon for today only. It comes in yellow or blue, and boasts 10 hours of playback time on a charge at medium volume. Of 92 customer reviews on Amazon, 86 percent of users awarded the speaker a five-star rating. Nice.

Refurbished Asus Chromebit: $25 off

Asus Chromebit – $59.99, $25 off (Newegg)

We already let you know about this one last month, but the Asus Chromebit is still available refurbished at Newegg for $59.99. Its specs are in no way impressive — it's got a 1.8 GHz Rockchip CPU, two gigs of RAM, and 16 of storage — but on the other hand, it's also a functional computer the size of a flash drive. If you're looking for something compact to perform simple tasks like video playback, this is an incredible little device.