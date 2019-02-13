If you're looking to build up your collection of digital movies, Google Play has a few discounted titles right now. The majority of the on-sale movies are just $5, a $10 reduction from the usual price, while others are $6-11. There's a good mix of old and new titles, so there's something for everyone.

The movies available for $4.99 include Ocean's Eleven, The Dark Knight, The Hobbit trilogy (An Unexpected Journey, The Desolation of Smaug, and The Battle of The Five Armies), Sully, The Conjuring 2, and Man of Steel. Suicide Squad is also $5, in case you want to waste two hours of your life (sorry, DC fans).

On the more expensive side is Ready Player One for $11, Smallfoot for $10, and Crazy Rich Asians for $10. Deadpool is also listed for some reason, even though it's not on sale at all. You can see the full collection of discounted titles at the link below.