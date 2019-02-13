505 GAMES TO PRODUCE AND PUBLISH CURVE DIGITAL’S HUMAN: FALL FLAT FOR MOBILE DEVICES

Indie publishers join forces to bring PC and Console blockbuster to smartphones and tablets

CALABASAS, Calif. 13th of February 2019 - 505 Games have announced a partnership with fellow indie publisher Curve Digital to bring No Brakes Games’ PC and Console blockbuster Human: Fall Flat to mobile platforms.

Originally created by No Brakes Games, Human: Fall Flat has found a huge global fanbase on PC and home console systems as a hilariously inventive 3D-platform-puzzler where players find ever-more creative and hilarious ways to steer the iconic but anonymous “Bob” to the exit of increasingly complex environments, alone or with friends.

“505 Games are proud to bring our vast experience of faithfully developing and publishing on mobile platforms to help our friends at Curve Digital bring one of their major IPs to an even broader audience,” said Neil Ralley, President of 505 Games.

“Through our experience with Terraria and other mobile projects, we know how to optimise PC and console games to play on touch screens and ensure that the gameplay inputs and user interfaces are as intuitive as they are on other platforms.”

“Curve has sold over 5 million copies of Human: Fall Flat on PC and console, so we’re delighted to work with 505 on the mobile version. Their experience in marketing premium games on that platform is really important to us and No Brakes Games, the developer.” said Dominic Wheatley, CEO of Curve Digital.

The mobile versions of Human: Fall Flat are currently in development with Dutch developer Codeglue who were responsible for the original Terraria mobile ports.

For further details please visit the official website www.humanfallflat.com.

Human: Fall Flat - Social Channels

Twitter @HumanFallFlat

Facebook @humanfallflat

About 505 Games

505 Games, a subsidiary of the Italian entertainment company Digital Bros., is a global video game publisher focused on offering a broad selection of titles for players of all ages and skill levels. The company publishes and distributes premium and free-to-play games on leading console, PC and handheld platforms as well as for mobile devices and social networks.

Publishing highlights in premium games include Last Day of June, PAYDAY 2, Terraria, Portal Knights, Laser League, Assetto Corsa, ABZÛ, Virginia, Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons and How to Survive. Free-to-play publishing highlights include Battle Islands, Gems of War and Hawken. Distribution highlights include No Man’s Sky, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Stardew Valley, Dead by Daylight and Inside/Limbo. Upcoming titles include Remedy’s Control, Indivisible (from the development team behind Skullgirls), Journey to the Savage Planet, and Koji Igarashi’s next project, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night.

505 Games has offices in California, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and China. The company works with a network of distribution and sub-licensing partners in all other markets. For more information on 505 Games and its products please visit www.505games.com.

About Curve Digital

Curve Digital is one of the leading publishers of games on PC and consoles. Since 2013, the company has been working with some of the world’s best game developers to help bring their games to the broadest possible global audience; from indie hits like Dear Esther to the likes of the multi-million-selling Human: Fall Flat. In 2017 Curve Digital was recognised by the celebrated Develop Industry Excellence Awards as ‘Publishing Hero’ and crowned the ‘Indie Games Publisher of the Year’ at the 2018 MCV Awards. Most recently Curve Digital has been shortlisted for ‘Community Management of the Year’ and ‘Indie Games Publisher of the Year’ at the 2019 MCV Awards. For more information, please visit: www.curve-digital.com.

About No Brakes Games

No Brakes Games was established 2012, while the core team is together since 2007.

Experience, talent and motivation are the key factors enabling such a small team to succeed. Initial investment was done by the co-founders. Focus on excellence attracted additional funds from AppCampus – a mobile application accelerator program funded by Microsoft and Nokia, managed by Aalto University in Espoo, Finland. No Brakes Games is alumni of AppCademy – an intensive 4-week accelerator camp run by AppCampus. Projects include: No Brakes Rally, Pocket Sheep, Momentum Racing, Signals: Lockdown and Human: Fall Flat.