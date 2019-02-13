Most of Google's products support a wide range of languages, and now Drive has two more language options. The company's G Suite blog announced today that Docs, Sheets, Slides, Sites, Forms, and Drive on web now support Burmese and Welsh.

The two languages, which have around 33 million and 724 thousand native speakers respectively, are available today in the Drive interface. They should appear in Docs products on February 19th. If your Google account is set to either language, Drive should automatically switch to it.