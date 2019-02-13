Has keeping track of battery levels on your smartphone, fitness tracker, headphones, computer, tablet, and toothbrush become too easy for you? Worry not — come February 17th, and you can charge your shoes too, with the self-lacing Nike Adapt BB sneakers. These smart shoes were announced last month, and their companion Android app is now live on the Play Store.



Using the Nike Adapt app, owners of these sneakers will be able to adjust the look and fit of each shoe, even saving up to three profiles with different fits and LED colors. The app also keeps track of the battery level of each shoe and is needed for firmware updates. The site warns, "Please do not wear the shoes during the update as this may cause unintended failure."

The app will work with devices running Android 7.0 Nougat and newer, though the Nike website explicitly mentions support for the following devices: Google Pixel 3, Google Pixel 2, Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S7, Huawei P10Lite, and Samsung Galaxy A5.

All kidding aside, if Levi's can have a smart jacket, Nike can have their fun too — both products coincidentally retail for $350. The self-lacing technology may also be a boon to dexteriterly-challenged folks, who struggle to lace up regular sports shoes.

You can download the Nike Adapt app from the Play Store or APK Mirror.

Nike Adapt Developer: Nike, Inc. Price: Free

Alternate Title: I'll be on my way in about half an hour, my shoes are updating.