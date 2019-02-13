SquareTrade, a company owned by Allstate Corporation, is well known for offering device repair services and extended warranties. SquareTrade requires customers to send their devices to off-site facilities to get repaired, but a new acquisition could change that.

Allstate announced today that it has acquired iCracked, a phone and tablet repair company founded in 2009. iCracked specializes in on-site repairs — where technicians will come to you and repair your phone/tablet. The company operates in more than 60 areas in the United States and Canada, and will join Allstate's subsidiary SquareTrade.

"With our recent acquisition of PlumChoice, SquareTrade is uniquely positioned to protect the hardware and software that power our customers' connected devices," said Ahmed Khaishgi, President and co-founder of SquareTrade. With iCracked's knowledge and experience in on-site repairs, it's not out of the question that SquareTrade might begin offering on-site fixes as well.