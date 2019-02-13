SquareTrade, a company owned by Allstate Corporation, is well known for offering device repair services and extended warranties. SquareTrade requires customers to send their devices to off-site facilities to get repaired, but a new acquisition could change that.
Allstate announced today that it has acquired iCracked, a phone and tablet repair company founded in 2009. iCracked specializes in on-site repairs — where technicians will come to you and repair your phone/tablet. The company operates in more than 60 areas in the United States and Canada, and will join Allstate's subsidiary SquareTrade.
"With our recent acquisition of PlumChoice, SquareTrade is uniquely positioned to protect the hardware and software that power our customers' connected devices," said Ahmed Khaishgi, President and co-founder of SquareTrade. With iCracked's knowledge and experience in on-site repairs, it's not out of the question that SquareTrade might begin offering on-site fixes as well.
NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) has acquired iCracked, a provider of on-site, on-demand repair services for smartphones and tablets in North America. The privately held San Francisco-based company will join SquareTrade, an Allstate company that offers consumer protection plans and tech support.
ICracked operates in 60-plus metropolitan areas in the U.S. and Canada. "Today's consumers rely on connectivity to run their lives, and they can't afford to wait for device repairs," said Ahmed Khaishgi, President and co-founder of SquareTrade. "With our recent acquisition of PlumChoice, SquareTrade is uniquely positioned to protect the hardware and software that power our customers' connected devices."
"We are excited to join SquareTrade, a company that shares our commitment to delivering high-quality on-demand service to customers," said A.J. Forsythe, iCracked CEO.
