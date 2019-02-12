Everyone is currently obsessing over the impending Galaxy S10 launch, but there's another Samsung device on the horizon: a smartwatch that may be called the Galaxy Sport. A new leak purports to show off the upcoming wearable, and it's a bit of a departure for Samsung. It's smoother and rounder than past Samsung watches, and there's no rotating bezel.

The alleged Galaxy Sport looks like a round version of the Apple Watch. It has a curved glass panel on the top, which flows seamlessly into the metal body. There are two flat-ish buttons on the side and exposed lugs on the top and bottom. It looks more modern and less like a mechanical watch than Samsung's past efforts.

Samsung's Tizen UI has long used a radial UI that was easy to navigate with the rotating bezel. It always seemed to me like a great way to navigate a smartwatch interface, but apparently Samsung is changing things up—there's no metal bezel at all on the Galaxy Sport render. There's not much more the glean from this single angle. The band appears to be silicone with a pass-through strap that hides excess length. It's anyone's guess what's happening on the underside of the watch, though. Watch for Samsung to unveil this device in the not too distant future.