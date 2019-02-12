Looks like Google might be in some hot water again on the international stage, this time in India. Reuters reported that four sources claimed that the Competition Commission of India (CCI), the country's antitrust watchdog, is investigating accusations against the tech giant that allege that it is abusing Android's dominance in that market to crush other competition.

According to Reuters, this is still in its very early stages. No case has been started yet, so the CCI could potentially dismiss the complaints as lacking merit. However, should it lead to a full investigation, history shows that the agency can sometimes take years to come to a conclusion.

Reuters' sources claim that the landmark EU case of a similar nature – which resulted in Google getting slapped with a whopping 4.34 billion euro fine – might set a precedent for India's government. One source said:

“The CCI will have a tough time not initiating a formal investigation into Google given the EU case, unless they can show the problem has been addressed."

This isn't the first time that the CCI has looked into Google's misuse of its market dominance, and I imagine that it won't be the last. For now, it remains to be seen what the agency will do with these accusations, and what will come of any potential investigation.