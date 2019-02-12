Sometimes, I wish that I wouldn't have to get out of bed every night to make doubly sure that I locked the front door. Sometimes, I just wish I could roll over, pick up my phone, and check. Luckily for all of you like me, there are several options for smart locks on the market. And if you're looking for one, Amazon has a great deal on a third-gen August Smart Lock: $94, a very nice $55.99 off the MSRP.

The August lock is well-suited for home owners and renters alike. See, instead of replacing your pre-existing dumb deadbolt, August opted for a unit that fits over it, manually turning said regular deadbolt to lock/unlock. This means that you don't need new keys, installation is easy, and you can enjoy some of the smart home life without violating your lease or needing your landlord's permission. Pretty cool, huh?

We've seen the August Lock drop in price before, but this is the lowest it's been yet. With the additional Wi-Fi Bridge, it works with Alexa and Assistant, but on its own, it has only Bluetooth for nearby functionality — the addition of remote access support doesn't come cheap. Still, this is a pretty good deal.