Ndemic Creations launched Rebel Inc. on iOS on December 6th, 2018, and today it has finally arrived on the Google Play Store. If you're unfamiliar with the title, it's basically the spiritual successor to Plague Inc, a highly-popular pandemic simulator from Ndemic Creations that was released all the way back in 2012. Much like its predecessor Rebel Inc. is a strategy game, but this time around instead of spreading an infectious disease around the world you're tasked with stabilizing five regions through political and military might.

It has been seven years since Ndemic Creations originally released Plague Inc. As you can imagine Android fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Rebel Inc, to the point that the developer received many requests for an Android version after the iOS release in December. Now that it's officially here, fans can jump into this strategic military and political simulation to try their hand at stabilizing an in-game world through balancing military and civilian priorities.

Rebel Inc. is a free-to-play title, which means you can install it for free, though you can expect to find a few in-app purchases that range up to $15.99 per item. The majority of these IAPs are used primarily for unlocking content early, but it's worth noting that one particular IAP priced at $2.49 unlocks the premium version of the game. This way you can try the gameplay before you decide to unlock the full title. But for a better idea of what you can expect, here's the full list of what you'll unlock.

Hired Advisors to boost your operation

Fast forward your game

Fully customise operation names

Remove all ads

Plus loads more

It's hard to believe that in the last seven years Plague Inc. has racked up over 50 million installs on Android. Mobile games have come a long way in this time, which is why I have to wonder if a spiritual successor like Rebel Inc. will be able to find similar success. Luckily this is a game that's launched with a fair pricing model that includes a premium unlock, so for those of us who appreciate such things, this is a day-one download. Still, I have to wonder how the casual crowd will accept Rebel Inc. since there are many more options on the Play Store than there were back in 2012.