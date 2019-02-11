Even if your phone still has a headphone jack, Bluetooth earbuds are a lot more convenient when you're out and about. The Aukey Latitude EP-B40 Bluetooth earbuds have been around for a while, amassing 1,500 Amazon reviews with an overall rating of 3.7 stars, and they're on sale today for $18. That's $12 off the usual price of $30, and lower than the $20 deal we'd seen previously.

To get this deal, use promo code WCITQDNR while checking out on Amazon. These Bluetooth 4.1 earbuds come in black, blue, and red, though the deal is just for black. With an 8-hour battery life, magnetic tips to hold the earbuds together, and support for aptX, they're a solid pair of earbuds that come with a two-year warranty from Aukey.