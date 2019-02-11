As Amazon continues to flesh out its smart home division (and put Alexa in nearly everything), the company has announced a new acquisition that will significantly bolster its offerings: the Seattle-based tech giant is buying mesh Wi-Fi company Eero for an undisclosed sum. The savvy deal follows Amazon's acquisition of smart security company Ring last year and allows the company to broaden its already large connected footprint within customers' homes.
Eero was one of the first companies to usher in mesh Wi-Fi for consumers and is among the chief competitors to Google Wifi. The main benefits of a smart mesh system (which employs multiple physical nodes placed around the home) are better coverage and reliability. Mesh Wi-Fi systems also let owners use a connected app for easy setup and troubleshooting.
In the spring of 2017, The Information reported that Google was working on a version of its Google Home intelligent speaker that has built-in mesh Wi-Fi networking. The functions seem well-suited to co-exist, and this acquisition leaves little doubt that Amazon is also investigating this path with its Echo devices.
Amazon notes that the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. From the wording of the press release it seems the Eero brand name will live on for the time being. However, while the branding may live on, Eero fans will no doubt have (well-founded) fears that future products will be confined to the Amazon Alexa ecosystem, limiting their use. Some Eero customers will also no doubt lament the fact that this move will put more personal data in the hands of one the world's largest tech companies.
Press Release
Amazon to Acquire eero to Help Customers Better Connect Smart Home Devices
February 11, 2019 at 4:50 PM EST
Amazon announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire eero, a company that offers products and services for high-performing, reliable, and simple home WiFi
SEATTLE & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb. 11, 2019-- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and eero today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire eero. eero’s home mesh WiFi systems set up in minutes and blanket every room of a customer’s home in high-performing, reliable WiFi. eero is already delighting Amazon customers with its products and services, as indicated by eero’s 4.6-star product rating on Amazon.com.
"We are incredibly impressed with the eero team and how quickly they invented a WiFi solution that makes connected devices just work,” said Dave Limp, SVP of Amazon Devices and Services. “We have a shared vision that the smart home experience can get even easier, and we’re committed to continue innovating on behalf of customers.”
“From the beginning, eero’s mission has been to make the technology in homes just work,” said Nick Weaver, Co-Founder and CEO of eero. “We started with WiFi because it’s the foundation of the modern home. Every customer deserves reliable and secure WiFi in every room. By joining the Amazon family, we’re excited to learn from and work closely with a team that is defining the future of the home, accelerate our mission, and bring eero systems to more customers around the globe.”
eero uses multiple access points that work together as a system to blanket a home in high-performing, reliable, and simple home WiFi. Customers can customize an eero system to meet the needs of their home—regardless of shape or size—eliminating dead zones, ensuring perfect streaming video in every room, and delivering the bandwidth all connected devices need.
With the easy-to-use eero app, customers can set up the system in under 10 minutes, share their network, program parental controls, and run speed tests on demand. Additionally, eero communicates with the cloud to receive instructions and updates. This means eero systems are self-updating, self-fixing, and self-improving all the time.
Completion of this transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.
About eero
The first mesh home WiFi system, eero blankets any home in reliable and secure WiFi. eero’s digital security service, eero Plus, protects connected devices, privacy, and family. eero is simple to set up, even easier to manage, and improves over time with regular, automatic software updates. Founded in San Francisco in 2014 by Amos Schallich, Nate Hardison, and Nick Weaver, eero’s goal is to make WiFi so good that you’ll never think about WiFi again.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190211005750/en/
Comments