The Tap Strap is a unique solution to working on the go and avoiding problems like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome. It's a Bluetooth-enabled keyboard that allows you type on almost any surface and angle.

The Tap Strap uses a unique input 'alphabet,' where finger movements translate to letters. The TapGenius app teaches you how to use it in just an hour or two (the current record is managing 62 words per minute in three weeks). Once you get the hang of it, you can use it as a keyboard with any Bluetooth-enabled device of your choice — including phones, tablets, computers, and more.

The Tap has a long battery life, at around eight hours (or seven days in standby), and you can remap the controls to whatever works best for you. It's made of a skin-safe TPU material and has a braided nylon strap.

If you want to learn more about Tap, or even buy it, you can do so from the official Tap website.

The contest will run from February 10, 2019 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. One winner will receive two Tap Straps, and one winner will receive one Tap Strap. Winners will need to provide their hand size.

The contest is only open to residents of the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan, and South Korea. Good luck!

