Hey, there. It's Friday. Exciting, right? Well, you know what that means. Just before the weekend starts, it's time for a final round of app sales for the week. Enjoy, and I'll see you all next week.

Free

Apps

  1. Black Stories PREMIUM $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Archaeo-Pad-Lite $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Fractions Math Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Lecture Notes - Classroom Notes Made Simple $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Logarithm Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Math Plus Ultra (Programmable Graphing Calculator) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Temperature Converter Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Mexican Radio Online Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Decimal to Fraction Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Matrix Determinant Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Dr. Panda Airport $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. LASERBREAK Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Paths Of Hope $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Tower Builder $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. LASERBREAK Renegades $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Quest of Vidhuraa $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Taxi Driver 2019 $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Cannon Master VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Dark Tower $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Zombies vs Chucky $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Connect - colorful casual game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Descent: Death Valley $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Shadow of Death: Stickman Fighting - Dark Knight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Tower of Farming - idle RPG (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. 3D Steampunk Travel Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Lovely Snowfall Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Magic Greenhouse 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Mars 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Sticker maker - personal sticker maker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  6. Tree of Love - Valentine's Day Live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  7. Butterflies In Your Heart $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  8. Scary Halloween Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  9. Win Metal - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Speed Surfer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Speccy - Sinclair ZX Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Reminder - Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Gungeon Tools (for Enter the Gungeon) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Diseases Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Drugs Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. ICD-10 Diagnoseschlüssel $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. National Anthems PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Stardew Valley Tracker $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. ToDo list - Private Tasks $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. doubleTwist Pro music player (FLAC/ALAC & Gapless) $7.99 -> $5.59; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. I-Ching: App of Changes $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Monster RPG 3 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. 1849 $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Abalone - The Official Board Game  $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Jaipur: A Card Game of Duels $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Football Squad Builder Pro (No Ads) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. The Cooking Game VR $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Desert of Vice $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Greenskin Invasion $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. SoulBlade $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Charlie the Duck $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Civilization Revolution 2 $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Grid Defense $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Roller Coaster Tokaido - Best Ride Simulators $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Potato Thriller $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. XCOM: Enemy Within $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Wing Zero 2 - Ultimate Edition $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. 7Days - Decide your story $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Galaxy Stack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Lowriders Comeback 2: Cruising $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Mental Hospital IV HD $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Star Chindy: SciFi Roguelike $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Iggy-Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Pixel Fleet $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Rounded - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Cavion - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Mation - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days