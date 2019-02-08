Article Contents
Hey, there. It's Friday. Exciting, right? Well, you know what that means. Just before the weekend starts, it's time for a final round of app sales for the week. Enjoy, and I'll see you all next week.
Free
Apps
- Black Stories PREMIUM $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Archaeo-Pad-Lite $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Fractions Math Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lecture Notes - Classroom Notes Made Simple $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Logarithm Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Math Plus Ultra (Programmable Graphing Calculator) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Temperature Converter Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mexican Radio Online Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Decimal to Fraction Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Matrix Determinant Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Dr. Panda Airport $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- LASERBREAK Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Paths Of Hope $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Tower Builder $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- LASERBREAK Renegades $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Quest of Vidhuraa $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Taxi Driver 2019 $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cannon Master VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dark Tower $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Zombies vs Chucky $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Connect - colorful casual game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Descent: Death Valley $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Shadow of Death: Stickman Fighting - Dark Knight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tower of Farming - idle RPG (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- 3D Steampunk Travel Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Lovely Snowfall Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Magic Greenhouse 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Mars 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Sticker maker - personal sticker maker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Tree of Love - Valentine's Day Live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Butterflies In Your Heart $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Scary Halloween Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Win Metal - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Speed Surfer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Speccy - Sinclair ZX Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Reminder - Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Gungeon Tools (for Enter the Gungeon) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Diseases Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Drugs Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ICD-10 Diagnoseschlüssel $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- National Anthems PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stardew Valley Tracker $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ToDo list - Private Tasks $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- doubleTwist Pro music player (FLAC/ALAC & Gapless) $7.99 -> $5.59; Sale ends in 7 days
- I-Ching: App of Changes $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Monster RPG 3 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- 1849 $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Abalone - The Official Board Game $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Jaipur: A Card Game of Duels $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Football Squad Builder Pro (No Ads) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Cooking Game VR $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Desert of Vice $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Greenskin Invasion $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- SoulBlade $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Charlie the Duck $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Civilization Revolution 2 $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Grid Defense $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Roller Coaster Tokaido - Best Ride Simulators $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Potato Thriller $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- XCOM: Enemy Within $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Wing Zero 2 - Ultimate Edition $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- 7Days - Decide your story $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Galaxy Stack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lowriders Comeback 2: Cruising $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mental Hospital IV HD $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Star Chindy: SciFi Roguelike $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Iggy-Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pixel Fleet $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Rounded - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cavion - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mation - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
Comments