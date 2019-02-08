Just a few days after Google's "Dump your valentine" discount, Amazon has come up with its own deals, in time for February 14. These offers are more relevant, though, and are worth considering if you're short of gift ideas. Most of the giant's connected home devices are on sale, including Echo speakers and smart displays, Fire TVs, cameras, and even Kindles.
Amazon's speakers have been marked down several times in the last few weeks, including deals on the Echo Plus and Echo Input, but the retailer is going stronger now to rival Google's bundles. Among the most appealing deals, there's a $15 discount on the Echo Input so you can bring Alexa to any regular speaker or audio system for just $20. If you'd rather buy a smart product from the get-go, Amazon is taking some dollars off most of its Echo line-up.
- Echo Input: $34.99 -> $19.99 ($15 off)
- Echo Dot: buy two, get $40 off (i.e. get them for $30 each)
- Echo (2nd generation): $99.99 -> $69.99 ($30 off)
- Echo Plus with Philips Hue Bulb: $164.98 -> $119.99 ($45 off)
- Echo Dot Kids Edition: $69.99 -> $34.99 ($35 off)
- Echo Spot: $129.99 -> $99.99 ($30 off)
- Echo Show with Philips Hue Bulb: $244.98 -> $179.99 ($65 off)
If your lover is really into movies and TV shows, and you want to upgrade their entertainment setup, you have several options from the Fire TV Stick 4K two-pack, which is $15 off, to the Fire TV Recast bundle for $250 ($50 off), which would let them watch and record live content as well as stream 4K movies.
- Fire TV Stick 4K: buy two, get $15 off (i.e. get them for $42.5 each)
- Fire TV Stick 4K + Echo Dot (3rd gen): $99.98 -> $79.98 ($20 off)
- Fire TV Stick + Echo Dot (3rd gen): $89.98 -> $74.98 ($15 off)
- Fire TV Recast Bundle: $299.97 -> $249.97 ($50 off)
Should you be concerned about your partner's safety — or actually just want to stalk them; pick the relevant option — you can save when buying a multipack Cloud Cam or a Fire TV Cube + camera bundle.
- Cloud Cam bundles: 2 for $199.98 ($40 off) or 3 for $289.97 ($70 off).
- Fire TV Cube + Cloud Cam: $239.98 -> $199.98 ($40 off)
- Ring Alarm Kit + Echo Dot (3rd gen): $248.99 -> $159 ($90 off)
To finish, in case the person you love, be it your partner or child, is more interested in Kindle devices, you can save on everything from ebook readers to tablets.
- Kindle Paperwhite: $129.99 -> $99.99 ($30 off)
- Kindle Fire HD 8 3-pack: $239.97 -> $179.97 ($60 off)
- Kindle Fire HD 10 3-pack: $359.97 -> $329.97 ($30 off, but $120 off if you'd bought them separately)
- Kindle Fire 7 Kids Edition 2-pack: $199.98 -> $149.98 ($50 off)
- Kindle Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 2-pack: $259.98 -> $194.98 ($65 off)
- Fire HD 10 Kids Edition 2-pack: $$399.98 -> $299.98 ($100 off)
