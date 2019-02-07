Google's MVNO mobile network, the aptly-named Google Fi, has been selling Motorola phones ever since the Moto X4 launched in 2017. The Moto G6 was added to Fi's lineup last year, and as expected, the latest entry in the G series is also coming to Google Fi.

Coming to the Fi fam soon: The moto g⁷ 🤗 And we’re really, really, really excited about it. Really. pic.twitter.com/Gp6hBVGJgR — Google Fi (@googlefi) February 7, 2019

Google Fi posted the above tweet today, announcing that the upcoming Moto G7 is "coming to the Fi fam soon." Pricing has not been revealed, but Motorola's own unlocked model is expected to cost $300. You can see our impressions of the Moto G7 series here.