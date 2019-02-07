G30 – A Memory Maze. A story to remember

G30 – A Memory Maze is a puzzle game about what we remember and what we’ve forgotten forever. It’s a story of a person with a cognitive disorder, who is trying to recollect the elusive past – before the disease takes over and everything will fade away. Each level sparks a little memory of this person’s life. By solving puzzles you restore images of the events, as well as thoughts and feelings – and find out how a person with a mental disease sees the world around and how the society reacts.

In G30 each level is a two-part puzzle: a visual image of the memory and a telescopic text, that reveals itself with every step. You start with fragmented pieces of the picture attached to dashed lines. Dragging them like strings, you move parts of the image to restore it. In turn, telescopic text reacts to your every step – the closer you are to the solution, the more text unfolds. You are indeed remembering – adding details to the memory and forming a clear picture.

The main themes of the game are human memory and consciousness. We have our lives full of people, events, thoughts, and feelings. Some just pass by and you won’t remember them in a day. And some are so dear and meaningful you’ll keep hold of them till the end. But there are people around us who are losing their ability to remember – some kinds of mental diseases do that to a person. Imagine you can’t recognize your loved ones, can’t remember the most important events in your life – and even don’t know who you are. People with cognitive disorders live their lives like that. G30 shows how they see the world, how they feel about the past they can’t remember and the reality they can’t recognize.

G30 – A Memory Maze is solo developed by Ivan Kovalov from Kyiv, Ukraine – it’s his debut game.

What makes G30 – A Memory Maze special:

● Telescopic text – every step in a puzzle changes the meaning of the story. It represents a

transformation of memories when we add new details to them.

● Unique puzzles that are deeply connected to the story – wrapped in stylish flat design.

● The game shows how a person with a mental disease conceives reality. We see the world that

slips away from the main character whose personality and memory will soon fade away

together with the reason for his existence.

● It’s a classic indie story. Ivan does everything solo – game design, coding, art, music.

Formerly a graphics designer and a musician, Ivan had to sell his precious guitars to finish

G30.

G30 – A Memory Maze is out now on iOS and coming to Android on February 7, 2019.

Reception:

G30 was featured by Apple in the "New games we love" section and was its “Game of the Day” in USA,

Great Britain, and a few other countries. The game now holds a 4.8 rating in the US App Store with

more than 800 reviews.

G30 was also praised by the press. It was included in The Guardian’s list of “The best new mobile games

2018”, Macworld’s “Best iPhone & iPad games 2018” and Le Monde’s “The best video games of May”

among other publications.

Awards and nominations:

Casual Connect USA 2017:

● Most Innovative Game

Winner

● Best Game Design

Nominee

Casual Connect Kyiv 2017:

● Most Innovative Game

Winner

● Best Mobile Game

Nominee

● Best Game Design

Nominee

DevGAMM Minsk 2017:

● Best Mobile Game

Nominee

● Excellence in Game

Design Nominee

● Excellence in Narrative

Nominee

● Excellence in Audio

Nominee

GTP Indie Cup Summer‘17:

● Best Mobile Game

Winner

● Critics' Choice Winner

Get It Conference:

● GDC Special Award

● Winner Amazon Special

Award Winner

DevGAMM Minsk 2018:

● Excellence in Game

Design Winner

● Grand Prize Nominee

● Best Mobile Game

Nominee

● Excellence in Narrative

Nominee

● Excellence in Audio

Nominee

● Excellence in Visual Art

Nominee

CEEGA Awards 2018:

● Best Mobile Game

Winner

● Best Design Nominee

Ludicious 2019

● Innovation in Games

Award Nominee

Contacts:

For press inquiries please contact G30 – A Memory Maze PR manager Ivan Titov.