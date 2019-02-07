High-wattage USB-PD charging is, thankfully, becoming the norm for laptops, phones, and other devices. It's easier to get replacement charger you know will work properly, but the hardware can be expensive. Aukey has a well-reviewed 46W charger on Amazon, and it's a real bargain today.

Aukey's charger supports 46W output via the USB Type-C port with Power Deliver 3.0. That means it can fast charge devices like the Pixel 3, Pixelbook, and Nintendo Switch at full speed. There's also a USB-A port with a maximum of 10.5W output, which is how Aukey gets to the total 56.5W output. It's a bit bulky, but the prongs fold in.

This plug usually costs $35 (down from $44 list price), but you can knock another $10.85 off the price today. Just use coupon code IX4QKCI2 at checkout. That brings the price down to $24.14, and there's free Prime shipping.