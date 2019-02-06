Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S10 are set to open up on February 21, with sales not starting until March 8. For those wanting to get some hands-on time with the new devices but don't want to wait until March, Samsung is holding an event at its 837 store in NYC during the Unpacked livestream.

Members of the public will be able to demo the Galaxy S10 at Samsung 837 as soon as the device is officially announced, but you'll need to RSVP to ensure you get a spot.

The 837 experience center in New York is a purpose-built store aimed at allowing consumers to get a taste of the latest technology, and later this month will open its doors to fans who cannot make it to the live event in San Francisco. You'll be able to see for yourself if the hole-punch is an attractive alternative to the notch and get general hands-on time with the new S10 range.

Space will be limited, so if you are interested in attending the Samsung 837 Unpacked event, make sure you RSVP here. You'll need to register or log in to your Samsung account and tap the RSVP button, and you're good to go.

For those not attending Unpacked in San Francisco or Samsung 837 in NYC, you can tune in to the livestream, which starts at 1 PM on February 20. If you can't catch the livestream, Android Police will, of course, have full courage of all the announcements from the event as it happens.