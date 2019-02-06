Looking for a Chromebook to last you years? The Pixelbook is a good bet — it's light, sleek, and a great performer. The base model is undoubtedly fine for most users, but if you're really trying to future-proof, you can spec it all the way up to an Intel Core i7 processor and a bunch of other fancy internals, and that top-of-the-line model is available for more than $400 off MSRP right now on Amazon.

Originally $1,649 (and still that much direct from Google), this variety of Pixelbook has the previously mentioned Core i7 processor along with 16 gigs of RAM and 512 gigs of internal storage. Those are pretty beefy specs for any laptop, but given Chrome OS's comparatively low system requirements, this thing will be screaming for years to come.

It's currently being offered at this price by a couple of third-party sellers, both of which come very well-reviewed, with orders fulfilled by Amazon with free shipping. Hit the link below to pick up your own deeply discounted Chrome powerhouse.