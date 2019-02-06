Android Auto is available on over 500 new cars and head units these days, and the list of supported vehicles is constantly growing. Building on the six 2018 Nissan models that Android Auto support was added for last year, another six 2019 model-year Nissans have been added, including some of the brand's most popular nameplates.

Here's the list:

Rogue Sport 2019-

Sentra 2019-

TITAN 2019-

TITAN XD 2019-

Versa Note 2019-

Versa Sedan 2019-

The Sentra and Versas, as Nissan's cheapest cars in America, are important additions to the list. The Rogue Sport, a compact crossover, should also benefit from the addition of Android Auto. Nissan's TITAN and TITAN XD pickups, which don't seem to be reviewing very well, round out the list.

There are still several Nissans sold in America that aren't on the list: the Armada (an SUV that is basically nine years old at this point), the Frontier (it's been around since 2004!), the Pathfinder, the 370Z (not surprising given it debuted in 2008), and the GT-R (due for replacement soon). We wouldn't be surprised to see the entire Nissan lineup with Android Auto support within the next couple of years.