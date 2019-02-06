Slide-out QWERTY keyboards were popular on phones many years ago, but in case you haven't noticed, that's not really the case anymore. A company called F(x) Technology, however, is launching a QWERTY slider soon, and it's started to spill the beans on some of the specs.

Thus far, we only have one photo of the F(x) (presumably pronounced "function") phone, but it looks like the screen will have curved edges. F(x) says that the phone will be dual-SIM, with the secondary nanoSIM slot also able to act as a microSD slot. There will also be a 3.5mm headphone jack, which makes sense given the whole retro thing going on.

Also mentioned are dual stereo speakers, USB Type-C with Quick Charge 3.0, USB OTG and HDMI support, and NFC. The fingerprint sensor will reportedly be on the right side of the phone, and there'll be a two-stage physical shutter button, which some of you will appreciate.

Here are the bands that F(x) says the phone will be compatible with:

GSM: 2, 3, 5, 8

WCDMA: 1, 2, 4, 5, 8

CDMA/EVDO: BC0, BC1

TD-SCDMA: 34/39

TDD-LTE: 38/39/40/41 (100mhz)

FDD-LTE: 1, 2/25, 3, 4, 5/26, 7, 8, 12/17, 13, 20, 28

No performance, pricing, or availability details were listed, so there's still a ton we don't know. It should be interesting to see how this F(x) phone turns out.