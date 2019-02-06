At Android Police, we keep an eye out for great deals on tech goodies so we can let you know when the time to buy is right. But there are a lot of deals out there; too many to highlight each in its own story. With that in mind, here are some bargains you may have missed over the past few days.

Motorola Moto X4: $110 off

Motorola Moto X4 — $189, $110 off (Walmart)

At launch, the Moto X4 was a bit spendy for what you get, but as is the way of these things, we've seen the price come down considerably since. While it's not as a good a deal as Google Fi customers can get on the device, Walmart is currently offering the unlocked Moto X4 for $189.

Pixel Buds: $49 off

Pixel Buds — $110, $49 off (Best Buy)

Google's sort-of-but-not-really answer to AirPods was a divisive one. The Pixel Buds are routinely criticized for their fit and wonky charging case, among other things — David isn't a fan. But they've got their proponents, and have received software updates since launch to address some shortcomings. If you've been thinking about getting a pair, you can snag one in black or white for $110 at Best Buy.

Samsung smartwatches: Up to $70 off

Samsung Galaxy Watch – $279.99 to $299.99, $50 off (B&H)

– $279.99 to $299.99, $50 off (B&H) Samsung Gear S3 Frontier – $299.99, $70 off (B&H)

Samsung is one of the few big players in the non-Apple smartwatch space. The little wrist computers don't run Wear OS, but they are made to work with Android, and a lot of them are pretty good. You can currently save a good chunk of change on a couple of different Samsung watches at B&H: the Galaxy Watch is $279.99 to $299.99, a savings of $50, while the Gear S3 Frontier is $70 off at $299.99.

Fitbit Versa: $30 off

Fitbit Versa – $169.95, $30 off (B&H)

If you're in the market for something more explicitly fitness-oriented to wear on your wrist, B&H also has a deal on the Fitbit Versa. Along with best-in-class fitness tracking, it has a nice display, great battery life, and robust water resistance. It normally runs $199.95, but you can get one right now for $169.95. Fitbit has deals on a number of its other products, too; check out its Valentine's Day sale here.

Fire tablet three-packs: $40 to $60 off

Fire 7 three-pack – $109.97, $40 off (Amazon)

– $109.97, $40 off (Amazon) Fire HD 8 three-pack – $179.97, $60 off (Amazon)

Need a budget tablet for each of your three kids? Or one for yourself, one for your husband, and one for your dog? Whoever in your life is in need of an affordable media consumption device, Amazon's Fire tablets are a good option. The seven-inch variant normally costs $50 apiece, while the eight-incher is $80. Right now, though, you can get a three-pack of either size at a discount: three Fire 7s will run you $109.97, while a trio of Fire HD 8s is $179.97.

TP-Link smart home gadgets: Up to $20 off

TP-Link KC200 Kasa Cam 1080p Outdoor Network Camera – $109.99, $20 off (B&H)

– $109.99, $20 off (B&H) TP-Link HS220 Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch with Dimmer – $44.99, $5 off (B&H)

– $44.99, $5 off (B&H) TP-Link HS200 Smart Wi-Fi Light Switc h – $29.99, $5 off (B&H)

h – $29.99, $5 off (B&H) TP-Link LB120 Wi-Fi Smart LED Bulb – $19.99, $10 off (B&H)

– $19.99, $10 off (B&H) TP-Link HS110 Wi-Fi Smart Plug (2-Pack) – $33.99, $15 off (B&H)

– $33.99, $15 off (B&H) TP-Link HS100 Wi-Fi Smart Plug (2-Pack) – $22.99, $11 off (B&H)

TP-Link is out here quietly making some really good smart home products and selling them at reasonable prices. They're frequently on sale, too — and they are right now, as a matter of fact. Its 1080p outdoor surveillance camera is $20 off at $109.99. Smaller deals include $5 off Wi-Fi light switches, with dimmer or without; $10 off smart light bulbs; and $15 off smart plug two-packs (and an even cheaper pack if you don't mind using the older model).