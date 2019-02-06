The design of the Galaxy S10e is no secret thanks to press renders showing a very similar looking device to the S10 and S10+. It is expected to be a more affordable option to its siblings while offering a similar experience with an edge-to-edge display, despite marginally larger bezels.

A new image has surfaced that offers an up close and personal look at the display cutout that will be used to house the front-facing camera. Like the hole-punch or not, this is the approach Samsung has settled on for its 2019 answer to the notch. That is until it puts the camera in the S Pen or uses the under-panel sensor it previously demoed to eliminate any front-facing camera.

The 5.8-inch display showcases Samsung's new Infinity-O design and, judging by the picture, the hole-punch is around 0.5mm, which puts it at a similar size to the one on the Galaxy A8. While I am impartial to the cutout until I see it in person, Samsung cannot be forgiven for not shifting it a little closer to the bezel. The unsymmetric gap between the top and the side bezel cannot be unseen, and surely Samsung missed a trick to try and lose the cutout using the curvature of the screen corners.

Thanks to another Galaxy S10e render leak, we also have a confirmation of a side-mounted fingerprint sensor since the model will not have the same in-display sensor as the S10 and S10+.

The Galaxy S10e is expected to have a single configuration option with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, dual rear-facing cameras, and a 3100mAh battery. It will come in Prism Black, Prism Green, Pearl White, and Canary Yellow.

With only a few weeks until Unpacked on February 20, be sure to mark your calendars for the launch of the S10, S10+, and S10e.