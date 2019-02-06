Welcome to the latest entry in our Bonus Round series, wherein we tell you all about the new Android games of the day that we couldn't get to during our regular news rounds. Consider this a quick update for the dedicated gamers who can't wait for our weekly roundups, and don't want to wade through a whole day's worth of news just to get their pixelated fix. Today we've got a stylized twin-stick shooter, a peaceful Freecell Solitaire game, a life simulation game that's already popular on iOS, an '80s themed endless runner created by a wife and husband dev team, a beautiful story-driven game from Daigo Studio, and a varied mini-game collection. Without further ado:

Devastator

Radiangames was listed in last week's gaming roundup for a unique puzzle game called Slydris 2, and this week I'm happy to present Devastator, a hectic twin-stick shooter that exudes Radiangames familiar minimal art style. The touchscreen controls work very well for this type of game, and physical controller support is also included. The gameplay is pretty dang fun, though it is very challenging, so make sure you're ready for intense battles filled with fast-paced shooting action before you jump into this release.

Monetization: $1.99 / contains ads / no IAPs

Calm Cards - Freecell

Calm Cards is a relaxing Solitaire Freecell game with a pleasant theme and calming music. You can choose from two different sizes for your card's illustrations, which is great for older players that may not be able to read small text on a small screen. Calm Cards is a premium release, which means you won't have to worry about any in-app purchases or advertisements muddying up its peaceful experience.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

BitLife - Life Simulator

Apparently BitLife - Life Simulator is a popular release on iOS that's been out for more than a few months, and just this week it has finally launched on the Google Play Store. The game is basically a life sim where you get to make all kinds of choices that can affect your in-game life in many different ways. What's nice about this setup is that your choices are yours, so if you'd like to delve into a life of crime, you can, or maybe you'd rather follow a path of normalcy and get married and have kids. It's all up to you.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Top Run: Retro Pixel Adventure

Top Run: Retro Pixel Adventure is a new game from a first-time husband and wife development team. It's an endless runner with a delightful '80s theme. If you love bright neon lights, catchy synthwave music, and decorating in-game bedrooms in an engaging '80s style, Top Run: Retro Pixel Adventure is the game for you.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

Bear's Restaurant

Daigo Studio has consistently released quality indie games on Android that just so happen to all contain unique stories and beautiful pixel-based graphics. Bear's Restaurant is the latest title from the developer, and it tells the tale of a bear who runs a restaurant for the dead. It's a unique game without puzzles or battles or anything else of the sort, which means the quirky story takes center stage in this release.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $10.99

Fancade

Fancade is a mini-game collection app that contains many different styles of games. You can jump from a simple card game to then try your hand at a driving game or a 3D puzzle. You can also build your own games to then share them with the player base. Some mini-games will charge you a small amount of in-game currency to unlock them. You can purchase this currency through a few different in-app purchases, but you can also earn it by watching advertisements.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $59.99

