Whether you're thinking of setting up a smart home infrastructure or improving your existing one, now is a good time to do so. The second generation Echo Show, Amazon's new assistant with a 10" screen and upgraded built-in speakers, is currently down to $179.99 instead of $229.99 and comes with a free Philips Hue bulb.

The revamped device features a more pleasant design with better sound and a bigger screen that lets you see your to-do lists, calendar events, weather forecasts, as well as watch shows, movies, and live TV. Thanks to the Echo Show's integrated camera, you can make video calls to people on Skype or friends with an Echo Show, Echo Spot, or just the Alexa app on their phone.

Just like any other Alexa-enabled speaker, the Echo Show can manage smart devices such as lights and thermostats. As it comes with an embedded Zigbee hub, you can connect smart devices without the need for an additional controller, so you'll be able to operate the included lightbulb without having to buy the $59.99 Hue Bridge. Lastly, you can broadcast your connected cameras' feed on its built-in screen to keep on eye on your baby's room or your yard. The Echo Show would fit nicely in your kitchen as it allows you to watch content while cooking, display interactive recipes, update your shopping list, watch over your baby, make video calls, and much more – but you can naturally place it in any other room.

Although it was already marked down twice around the holidays, this is the best deal we've seen on the Echo Show, as you're saving almost $65 thanks to the free $15 lightbulb in the package. Amazon is also offering attractive discounts on its Fire TV Stick 4K, Cube, and Smart Plug, making this an excellent opportunity to build or extend your smart home infrastructure for less.