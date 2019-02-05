Today Masayoshi Kikuchi, Koji Igarashi and others from all-star team of creators bring real-time-strategy mobile game “Revolve8” to the world!

TOKYO, February 5, 2019 – Today, SEGA released Revolve8 for global audiences on both Android and iOS in United States, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Turkey, South Africa, and a total of nearly 100 other countries and regions in five different languages: English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Spanish and French. This all new real-time-strategy was created by an all-star team that includes Masayoshi Kikuchi, Koji Igarashi, Ryota-H, Shunsuke Tsuchiya, and Yasunori Mitsuda.

In Revolve8, producer Masayoshi Kikuchi and character designer Koji Igarashi has created a new real-time-strategy game featuring familiar fairy tale characters, but with a quirky twist. Players use a deck of eight cards to destroy their opponent’s tower within three minutes. The rules are simple, but with the many different combinations of cards and a variety of Hero skills, mastering the game requires a delicate balance of strategy and tactics.

KEY CREATIVE STAFF OF REVOLVE8

Senior Producer: Masayoshi Kikuchi

Producer of “Yakuza”, Director of “Jet Set Radio”

Character Designer: Koji Igarashi (Creator of the Igavania genre)

Character Artist: Ryota-H

Sound Producer: Shunsuke Tsuchiya

Yasunori Mitsuda

GAME FEATURES

●Gripping characters created by Koji Igarashi

Characters from well-known fairy tales are reimagined in a unique way by Koji Igarashi. For example, Red Riding Hood is a fashion and social media fanatic while Cinderella is a motorcycle-loving pop star, and many more!

●Strategically deep, real-time duels

Understand the strengths and weaknesses of your cards, which are classified into Heroes, Minions, Buildings, and Magic. Strategize wisely to win!

●Guide your strategy with 3 deck types

When you build a deck, the game will automatically classify it as one of three deck types to help you guide your strategy.

Assault Decks: Lets you go deep into enemy lines

Siege Decks: Focuses on long-range attacks

Counter Decks: Looks for opportunities to counterattack

●Lead your team to victory with 2 skill types

Each Hero has a Normal Skill and a Special Skill. Special Skills can only be used once in a match by the deck leader, while Normal Skills can be used every 30 seconds by any of the Heroes in the deck. When used correctly, these skills can potentially turn the battle around.

●Emerge victorious and climb to a higher League

Participate in League Matches, which involve real-time battles against players from around the world!

●Learn the basics with Quests

Clear single-player quests to pick up the basics of battle and understand the strengths and weaknesses of each Hero.

To celebrate the upcoming release of Revolve8, all players will receive the following in-game rewards:

1. Kintaro

2. 1,000 gold

3. Karen

4. Aladdin *Players will receive this reward upon reaching League 2

5. Sinbad *Players will receive this reward upon reaching League 2

6. Ring Genie *Players will receive this reward upon reaching League 3

7. Urashima Taro *Players will receive this reward upon reaching League 3

8. Cinderella *Players will receive this reward upon reaching League 3

9. Little Match Girl *Players will receive this reward upon reaching League 4

10. Bear *Players will receive this reward upon reaching League 4

11. Fairy Godmother *Players will receive this reward upon reaching League 5

12. Otohime *Players will receive this reward upon reaching League 5

13. Wicked Witch *Players will receive this reward upon reaching League 6

14. Sleeping Beauty *Players will receive this reward upon reaching League 7

15. Buildings, Minions and Magic Set *Players will receive these rewards upon reaching the League required to unlock the particular card.

Download Revolve8 now!

iOS: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1389003044

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sega.revolvers8

Download all assets:

Logos, screens, characters: art available here

Trailer visible here and available for download here

Stay updated on news and events from Revolve8：

Revolve8 official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/revolve8.official.en

Revolve8 official website: https://rev8.sega.com/en

###

About SEGA Networks Inc., SEGA Game Co., Ltd.’s mobile division in the West:

SEGA’s mobile division in the West has its headquarters based in San Francisco with dedicated studios across North America and the UK. Focused on creating fun, compelling and engaging games, SEGA's games feature iconic intellectual property as well as original innovative content for mobile and tablet devices. Since 2008, it has been a leader in the smartphone and tablet space and continues to be at the forefront of mobile gaming. SEGA Networks Inc.'s mobile studios include Hardlight™ and Demiurge Studios™. For more information, visit sega.com.