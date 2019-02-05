About a decade ago, buying apps and games for our phones was nothing short of a hassle. Now, it's easier than ever to just find a payment method that works for you, be it operator billing, credit/debit card, Paypal, or even gift card, and fill up your device with all the software and media that you want. If you live in Saudi Arabia, you'll be happy to know you can now use the last option, i.e. gift cards, to pay for your Google Play content.

The cards will come in five denominations: 20, 50, 100, 300, and 400 Saudi Riyals. That's the equivalent of $5 to $100. They'll be available at eight different retailers including Carrefour, Virgin, Tokyo Games, and Panda. I checked some of these and was only able to find the cards for sale online at Jarir Bookstore.

Once you purchase a card (be it a physical one from a store or a digital one online), you can redeem the value on your Google Play account and use it to purchase apps, games, books, movies, and subscriptions. Play Music/YouTube Music isn't yet available in Saudi Arabia, so you can't buy songs or albums with these cards.

To get started, you can check the retailers and terms.