We launched a Twitch channel last year as the new home of the Android Police Podcast. Since then, we've also launched a second weekly show, where we answer questions and discuss topics with live viewers. The Twitch channel is an affiliate, meaning you can support our live content with Twitch subscriptions - at no cost to yourself, if you have Amazon Prime.
For those of you not familiar with Twitch, you can follow a channel for free (you'll get alerts when it goes live), but you can also pay for a subscription. In our case, subscribing gets you an emoji of Ryne's face that you can use whenever you want. It's a lot of fun, trust me. You also get extra entry methods in our site's giveaways.
If you enjoy our live shows and you want to support us, subscriptions is a super easy way to do so. If you have Amazon Prime, you get one free subscription every month, so you can give us money without actually paying anything yourself. There's a guide here with the full details, but the subscription doesn't auto-renew, so you'll have to re-subscribe each month.
If you've already subscribed, please double check that your subscription is still active, it may have already expired. If you haven't already checked out our channel, we're at twitch.tv/androidpolice. You can give us money by clicking the 'Subscribe' button on that page. As a bonus, if you subscribe while a show is live, a giant Pixel 3 XL notch appears at the top of the stream with your name on it.
The Android Police Podcast is live every Thursday at 5:30PM Pacific Time (8:30PM Eastern). The live Q&A show is on Tuesdays at 4:30PM Pacific (7:30PM Eastern). You can also watch the podcast live every week on YouTube, and listen to the audio version on SoundCloud or your favorite podcast apps.
