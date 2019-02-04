Viber just announced the launch of the latest revision to its mobile messaging app, bringing a new UI and some new group features. The company also claims that the redesign offers users double the performance when sending messages.
Here's a brief rundown of what's new:
- Simple navigation: Easily roam the app in a lighter and sleeker interface and get exactly what users need, right where they expect to find it
- Easy access: Users get all private and group chats, Communities, chatbots, and favorite public content in one main chat list
- Singular calls screen: In the updated “Calls” screen, users can find their most recent calls, access phone book contacts screen and manage their Viber Out subscriptions
- Hidden Number Chats: Allow users to engage and message with one another without having to exchange phone numbers, allowing for spontaneous and casual interactions with the new people users meet through Communities, yet ensuring they remain safe
- Viber Group Calls: Allow up to five users to initiate a group voice call by adding people to an existing call or by starting one right from an existing group chat
The two major new features that Viber wants to note are the latter couple: hidden number chats and group calls. The former is a fine idea, where people who are active in the service's various Communities can talk with each other while keeping their actual contact info hidden.
Group calls are here — I don't even use Viber and I know that's been a requested feature for a while. Right now, it's limited to five people in voice chat. You can start one up by adding individual people to a call, or launching one from within a group chat. Video is expected to come at some later, unspecified date.
Unsurprisingly, this update will be a global staged rollout. Expect Viber 10 to hit your phone in the coming days.
