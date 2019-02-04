Back in November, Rakuten took a leaf out of eBay's book and offered a site-wide discount code for 20 percent off all items, leading to some pretty sweet deals on Google Home products. Now, the retailer has brought back its offer - and while it's just 15 percent off this time around, it's still well worth checking out. This promo can nab you up to $60 off some items, including the Google Home Max.
The sitewide coupon code - SAVE15 - lasts until February 5th, 11:59pm PST. As alluded to above, $60 is the maximum discount value, so the largest discounts you'll find are on items priced at $400. In other fine print, customers are limited to one use of the coupon code and gift cards cannot be redeemed in conjunction with the promo.
Below, see a few of the highest value deals we spotted.
- Google Home Max - $340 ($60 off)
- DJI Spark with remote control - $342 ($60 off)
- Nintendo Switch Neon Console with Pro Controller and Samsung 128GB MicroSD card - $344 ($60 off)
- Nest Security Camera (3-Pack) - $334 ($59 off)
There are many other deals on new and refurbished tech to be found on Rakuten's website as well, so make sure to give it a scan. There's no doubt the best products on offer will go fast.
- Source:
- Rakuten
