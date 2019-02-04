Back in November, Rakuten took a leaf out of eBay's book and offered a site-wide discount code for 20 percent off all items, leading to some pretty sweet deals on Google Home products. Now, the retailer has brought back its offer - and while it's just 15 percent off this time around, it's still well worth checking out. This promo can nab you up to $60 off some items, including the Google Home Max.

The sitewide coupon code - SAVE15 - lasts until February 5th, 11:59pm PST. As alluded to above, $60 is the maximum discount value, so the largest discounts you'll find are on items priced at $400. In other fine print, customers are limited to one use of the coupon code and gift cards cannot be redeemed in conjunction with the promo.

Below, see a few of the highest value deals we spotted.

There are many other deals on new and refurbished tech to be found on Rakuten's website as well, so make sure to give it a scan. There's no doubt the best products on offer will go fast.