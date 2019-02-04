



OnePlus initially found its niche by appealing to hardcore Android enthusiasts. Over the years, the company's phones have always had a strong ROM/kernel development scene. OnePlus even sent free devices to popular developers — until now, that is.

Several notable developers, including John Wu (Creator of Magisk) and Francisco Franco (creator of Franco Kernel), revealed on Twitter that OnePlus has ended its developer seeding program. We've reached out to the company for comment, but we have not received a response yet.

For the record @oneplus just ended their Developer seeding program where they would send a bunch of us a "free" unit. It shouldn't impact things too much on the Kernel side for the 6T since it shares the same tree with the 6, but the rom scene will likely be fucked. — Francisco (@franciscof_1990) November 27, 2018

@oneplus just terminated the dev seeding program: no more devices sent to devs for development.

Devs like @franciscof_1990, @Dees_Troy, @osm0sis_xda, @arter97, all major ROM devs are on the list.

I'm "looking forward" to see how the 6t forum will eventually end up LOL. — John Wu (@topjohnwu) November 27, 2018

OnePlus isn't the only major Android device manufacturer stepping away from the development community. Huawei halted its bootloader unlock program earlier this year, even though the company sent phones to prominent ROM and kernel developers a few months prior.

This isn't a surprising move by OnePlus — the company is moving its focus towards carrier partnerships (and 4K TVs), and the number of people who purchase a phone based on what ROMs are available is relatively minuscule.

It's difficult to predict how ending the developer program will affect future ROM/kernel development for OnePlus phones, but my guess is that not much will change. There was an active development scene before the program came into being, and plenty of other phones (like the Pixel 2 XL) have ROMs and kernels without any help from the manufacturer.