Last month we spotted that Instant Tethering — a feature which allows your Chromebook to easily ride your phone's data connection when Wi-Fi isn't available — was appearing on at least a handful of non-Pixel/Nexus phones. It would appear that was an early test, as today Google is formally announcing that Instant Tethering is rolling out to 15 new Chromebooks and 30 new phones.

Previously Instant Tethering was limited to Pixelbooks and Pixel Slates connected to either Pixel or Nexus phones — a limiting combination. At the time of writing, Google hasn't named the newly-compatible sets of devices, though the list in this support document should be updated to include them sometime soon.

The process will be the same as before. After connecting your phone to your Chromebook, the latter will ask if it can use the former when data-deprived (and so long as your plan supports tethering). Once the stars and bars align, your Chromebook is off and running through the glamorous internet streets via nothing more than the phone in your pocket.

We'll be sure to update our post with the full list of new devices, once it's available. Based on previous reports, odds are the OnePlus 6 and Galaxy Note9 are included.