Fitbit launched the Versa in March last year, and it was a better product than the company's first smartwatch. While it had a bit of an Apple Watch vibe, the Versa was a capable fitness-oriented smartwatch. We have yet to see a followup to Fitbit's first watch (the Ionic), but it looks like a Versa successor is nearing release. A new leak shows off the watch in four snazzy colors.

The leak consists of images of the watch from the front and back in silver, rose pink, purple, and cyan. The body style looks very similar to the current Versa with a squircle shape and beveled edge. The new Versa does really embrace the funky colors, though. The first-gen watch was only available in black, gray, and rose gold.

The back of the watch lists 50M water-resistance and a 6-axis accelerometer, just like the current model. Fitbit didn't include GPS inside the first Versa, so maybe this one will add the necessary hardware. As for pricing and release date, your guess is as good as ours.