AMSTERDAM, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer debuted two sleek and elegantly designed Chromebases[1] -- the Acer Chromebase for Meetings 24V2 for effortless video conferencing with Google Hangouts™ Meet, and the Acer Chromebase 24I2, an all-in-one Chrome device designed to fill multiple roles, either as an individual desktop working device, or as an in-store kiosk.

"Building on the success of the world's first Chromebase with Intel Core processors in 2016[2], we're launching the new Acer Chromebase 24I2 with a performance boost and a refreshed sleek design," said Jeff Lee, General Manager, Stationary Computing, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. "Support for Google Play and Google Assistant will enable new experiences for consumers, while education and commercial customers will appreciate the other enhancements across the board."

Headache-free Video Conferencing: Acer Chromebase for Meetings 24V2

The Acer Chromebase for Meetings 24V2 is a dedicated all-in-one touchscreen video conferencing system designed for individuals and small to medium-sized spaces, such as phone booths, huddle spaces and desktops. It helps businesses remotely collaborate and engage with colleagues and customers as though they were in the same room. Users can immediately make conference calls arranged and scheduled using Gmail™ and Google Calendar™, or simply by clicking a shareable link. It supports up to 25 callers out of the box through Google Hangouts Meet, up to 50 callers with Google's G Suite Business, and up to 100 callers with G Suite Enterprise. Users without a Google account can also join the call as a guest by simply clicking the meeting invitation link.

Everything Built-in for Group Calling

The Acer Chromebase for Meetings 24V2 has everything users need to get started out of the box. They feature a large 24-inch Full HD adjustable touch display, providing 250 nits of brightness for crystal clear video. The integrated 5MP wide-angle webcam accommodates groups in large or small rooms ensuring nobody is left out of the meeting. They have dual microphones that pick up voice loud and clear, and two stereo speakers for sharper audio so listeners never miss a word.

The Acer Chromebase Meetings 24V2 boots up in seconds and provides video conferences that run smoother thanks to an 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-8550U processor, 4GB DDR4 RAM, and a 32GB SSD. This makes it ideal for customers who require lagless conferencing and clear picture-in-picture presentations.

All-in-One Chrome Device for Businesses: Acer Chromebase 24I2

The Acer Chromebase 24I2, powered by Chrome OS, provides a streamlined experience filling multiple roles in modern small and medium business. With an optional touch display, it's ideal as an individual desktop working device, or as a shared workstation. It can be deployed as a customer self-service tool placed in store fronts, in-store kiosks, hotel lobbies, supermarkets, and other businesses with customer facing scenarios. Businesses will appreciate the faster boot times, increased security, easier network and cloud management and applications that can be accessed and opened faster.

The new Acer Chromebase 24I2 is also ideal for today's higher education classrooms, computer labs or school libraries as public sharing desktop PCs. It will fully support Google Play at launch, so students will have access to both Android apps and Chrome web apps for learning, research, fun and more.

Apps load faster, graphics run faster and tasks can be run simultaneously without lag with an 8th Gen Intel Core processor[3], up to 8GB DDR4 RAM, and up to 128GB SSDs. This makes it ideal for heavy processing tasks like big spreadsheets and running multiple applications at the same time.

Forward-thinking Design

The Acer Chromebase for Meetings 24V2 and Acer Chromebase 24I2 both feature a beautifully shaped chassis on a diamond cut stand, making it a welcome addition to the office. The Full HD 1920x1080 IPS narrow bezel touch display is anti-glare and capable of tilting between -5 and 25 degrees. Thanks to the optional VESA mounting kit, it can also be hung on walls, saving additional space in smaller rooms. The back cover conceals unsightly connecting cords, making the not only easy to use, but also easy on the eyes.

Ports for All Occasions and Devices

A host of ports on both devices expands functionality to connect almost any secondary device. They each include a USB 3.1 Type-C™ connector, four USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, HDMI, SD card reader, and RJ45 ports for lag-free video conferencing.

Background Updates

Background updates ensure your device is up to date with the most recent feature enhancements and security patches, all without any end user downtime. Acer Chromebases work with Chrome OS's multiple layers of security to keep customers safer from the latest viruses and malware. Background updates over the air reduce manual maintenance hassles, and 24/7 support from Google provides peace of mind.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

[1] Chromebase: all-in-one Chrome OS desktop; Chromebook: Chrome OS notebook; Chromebox: Chrome OS desktop [2] Acer Chromebase 24 (CA24I) [3] Specifications may vary depending upon model and or country [4] All brands and product names mentioned herein include trademarks of their respective companies and are used solely to describe or identify the products [5] Auto-updates require an internet connection

About Acer

Founded in 1976, today Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will infuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer's 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2019 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

SOURCE Acer Incorporated