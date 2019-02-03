Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. This week I have a fantastic sci-fi strategy game from the Trese Brothers, Team 17's latest take on their Prison Escape franchise, and an official Tony Hawk skateboarding game. So without further ado, here are the most notable games released this week.

Games

Star Traders: Frontiers

Android Police coverage: [Update: Out now] Trese Brothers' Star Traders: Frontiers is coming to Android on January 30th

Star Traders: Frontiers started out as a PC release, but it has finally made its way to Android and at half the price of the original to boot. The turn-based strategic gameplay is varied and deep, though some of the tutorials are lacking, so you'll have to do some research if you really want to get the most out of this release. Luckily that work is well worth it if you're looking for the sort of game that can take over your life.

Monetization: $6.99 / no ads / no IAPs

The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout

Android Police coverage: The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout is officially available on the Play Store

The Escapists 2 is the latest mobile release from Team 17, and it's a pixel-based strategy game where you get to devise all sorts of plans to escape from prison. This sequel comes with a few new features over the original title in the series, which means you can expect a local multiplayer mode as well as five new prisons to escape from. It's a solid port that runs well, though you'll probably want to play on a tablet or Chromebook since this is a game with a lot of small text and buttons.

Monetization: $6.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Tony Hawk's Skate Jam

Android Police coverage: Tony Hawk's Skate Jam grinds its way onto the Play Store

Tony Hawk's Skate Jam is a bit of a mixed bag. The gameplay can be fun in short bursts, but once you start to really dig in you'll find a lot of annoyances. It also doesn't help that the game is basically a reskin of earlier skateboarding title from the same publisher. The biggest problem is that the touchscreen controls aren't all that great, though physical controllers are supported, so at least there is an option for a precise method of input. If you were looking for the next Tony Hawk Pro Skater successor, this isn't it, but if you're looking for an alright mobile skateboarding game to waste some time with, Tony Hawk's Skate Jam will do.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

Slydris 2

Slydris 2 may look like a Tetris clone, but it's much more than that. It's a turn-based game where you slide tiles from left to right so that you can form full rows of blocks. This interesting setup allows for something that looks very familiar from the outset but plays like something you haven't experienced before.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Shuyan Saga: Comic Vol. 1

Shuyan Saga: Comic Vol. 1 is an interactive graphic novel that ties into the developer's similar comic book adventure game Shuyan Saga. This release contains over 135 hand-drawn pages from Daxiong, and it offers a story built around true Kung Fu wisdom and secrets. The choices you make in the game will affect the outcome, which means there should be a good bit of replayability for those that would like to search out each of the game's endings.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

The Quest - Celtic Doom

Much like the first person dungeon crawlers of old, The Quest - Celtic Doom is a turn-based RPG that plays out in a first-person view. This is an expansion for the original game in the series, but luckily it can be played as a stand-alone title if you do not already own the first release.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Dedi App 19

Dedi App 19 isn't actually a game but an app designed for creating dedicated servers to play the PC version of Farming Simulator 19. So if you'd like to easily connect with your friends and family to play your favorite farming sim, Dedi App 19 is exactly what you'll need to get everything set up with ease.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Sprawlopolis Score Tracker

Sprawlopolis Score Tracker is a tie-in release for a physical city-building board game that can be played solo or with friends. This app was designed specifically to help players keep track of their scores as they play. So sadly this release isn't actually a game, but it does work with one that can be purchased in stores.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

RUNA

RUNA offers a peaceful puzzle solving experience thanks to its beautiful celestial graphics and calming soundscapes. The gameplay works much like a sliding-tile puzzler, though you'll have to do more than simply slide a few tiles around. The goal is to fill in specific lines with color by dropping small diamond-shaped objects on a grid. You can take as much time as you like to solve these puzzles, which is a setup that lends itself well to the relaxing music and art.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Everdark Tower - Pocket-sized RPG

Everdark Tower is the latest Kemco release to receive an English translation. Much like the rest of the developer's titles, this release is styled after the many classic JRPGs of the '90s. It will be your job to save the world by working your way up a giant clock tower while fighting off an endless assault of monsters to hopefully make your way to the top so you can finally restore the movement of time to your land.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

School Alone

School Alone is the latest release from 111%, and it differs from the majority of the developer's titles since this release is uniquely a sound-based survival horror game. Your job is to escape from a haunted school by discovering its secrets and solving plenty of puzzles along the way. What's interesting about this setup is that the game's sound design plays a significant role in solving these puzzles.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $1.99

Water Cave

Water Cave is an interesting physics-based game where you have to direct a pool of water to its goal by digging out areas in the dirt for it to flow. Of course, there will be plenty of obstacles in your way, but without them, the game wouldn't be all that challenging. The many advertisements in-between rounds can be annoying, but luckily you can remove them through a single in-app purchase.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Snow Kids

Snow Kids is a delightful pixel-based 2D platformer that harkens back to simpler times. You can expect to explore four different worlds while taking on challenging boss fights. The touchscreen controls work well throughout this journey. Besides reaching the end of the game you'll also want to collect every gem you happen across, which won't be easy, but thanks to your character's unique ability to roll through objects and throw snowballs at enemies, a dedicated player should be able to find them all.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $3.90 a piece

Nano Golf: Hole in One

Nano Golf: Hole in One is the sequel to the original Nano Golf. Once again Ajmal Rizni and Nitrome have teamed up to release a fantastic pixel-based mini-golf title, and this time around you can expect new levels, new mechanics, and a bunch of unlockable balls. The goal is to earn the highest score possible for each course, though there are plenty of achievement and challenges included.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $3.99 a piece

LaserPunk

LaserPunk is a simple tapping game where you'll want to tap on the screen every time there is an object aligned with your lasers. If you miss, then it's game over. The goal is to see how far you can make it before you die, and just like in real life, death is inevitable.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.49 - $8.33

Real Flight Simulator

Real Flight Simulator is currently available as a beta release with a discounted price, so if you'd like to get into this flight sim on the cheap, now is the time to buy. The gameplay revolves around the classic flight sim design you would expect of such a title. You can fly around in many different planes, and take off and land from all manner of airports. Sadly some features are locked behind a paywall, so if you'd like to expand your capabilities or fly in real-time, you're going to have to cough up some more cash.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / IAPs from $3.99 - $29.99

Thor : War of Tapnarok

Okay, I'm not too sure how long this release will get to keep its current name, since it's a little too close the movie title Thor: Ragnarok, but I have to give credit to the dev for such a clever title. Obviously, the game is an idle tapper based around the story and lore of Norse Mythology, all with a very heavy emphasis on nods to Marvel's brands, not to mention some sly keyword stuffing in the Play Store synopsis.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

ANOTHER EDEN

Another Eden is a mobile JRPG that was recently released in the West with an English translation. You can expect a lengthy single-player campaign, though the odd art-design leaves a lot to be desired. Apparently, the story and music come from notable JRPG developers, but if you're looking for a premium gaming experience closer to what these devs used to create, you may not enjoy this release. After all, this is a free-to-play gacha game.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

Car Legends Tycoon

Car Legends Tycoon is a new release from Gameloft that's currently in testing. The gameplay revolves around building an empire to become a dominant global automobile maker, and you somehow do this by creating and collecting your favorite cars. Sure, it may not make any sense, but who needs sense when there's a brand-new Gameloft game available on the Play Store.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

King Rivals: War Clash - PvP multiplayer strategy

King Rivals: War Clash is a new card-based strategy game that revolves around PvP battles. You'll collect cards to build your team to then take on random players to see who has the strongest deck. There are over forty different heroes to collect that are split up between four different races. It's basically a casual MOBA game, much like every other free-to-play PvP title on the Play Store.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Dragons: Titan Uprising

Dragons: Titan Uprising is a branded match-3 game that takes advantage of the How to Train Your Dragon franchise. It seems pretty clear with this release that Dreamworks is a company that doesn't mind using its properties to market games to children that contain abusive tactics that push players to pay to advance past its purposeful grind and paywalls. But apparently, this is the world we live in where games with obvious gambling mechanics can be thrown onto a store with a rating of E for everyone and no one bats an eye. Oh, and the Dragons: Titan Uprising isn't even an original release, it's a blatant clone of Empires & Puzzles. Dreamworks couldn't even be bothered to hire a company to create an original game so that it can pilfer the pockets of children.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

Tacticool - 5v5 shooter

Tacticool is a birds-eye-view online multiplayer shooter where teams of five can face off against one another. Battles are designed to be fast-paced, which makes this a solid option for short bursts of gameplay. Of course, the biggest draw is the sheer amount of weapons you have to choose from, which adds a level of personalization to the game so that you can stand out amongst the crowd.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $114.99

Supremacy 1914 - The Great War Strategy Game

Supremacy 1914 is a strategic war game that takes place during WWI. All you have to do is choose the nation you would like to control, and then it'll be up to you to balance the production of necessary war materials with how many troops and weapons you need. You can even team up with your competitors to form important trade deals, though the majority of gameplay will be focused around eliminating your opponents through force.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $189.99

