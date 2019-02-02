Verizon is pushing an update to the LTE variants of the Gear S3 Classic and Gear S3 Frontier that brings Tizen version 4 as well as some cool new features. This update aligns the smartwatches with the non-LTE counterparts that got the update last week. The OTA packages for the Gear S3 Classic and Gear S3 Frontier carry the version numbers R775VVRU1CRL8 and R765VVRU1CRL8, respectively.
Let's take a look at the changelog:
- Unlock the Gear S3 by rotating the bezel
- Preview MMS in the notifications
- Composing replies now shows a view of your messaging history
- New emojis
- Use other features and apps while on a call
- Freely edit default workouts, including eight new indoor workouts
- Record workouts one after another and see all results in one place
- Theater and Goodnight mode offers a Do Not Disturb setting from the Quick Panel.
- Use Voice Assistant to control apps such as Samsung Health and SmartThings.
- Bezels can now also be used to navigate and zoom in the text.
The ~300MB update takes a while to transfer over to the watch so be sure to set aside some time. The addition of a Theater mode is a welcome one, and being able to use other features during a call is super useful. Users of the non-LTE Gear S3 who got the update a few weeks ago also have mentioned the animations appear smoother.
If you haven't received an update notification yet, be sure to check in the Galaxy Wear app manually. What do you think of the new update?
- Source:
- Verizon
