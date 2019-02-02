Best Buy has a tasty deal for us this weekend. If you're in the market for arguably the best Android tablet around, you can pick up a Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 for $150 off. That means the 64GB model costs $499.99, while the 256GB variant will run you $599.99.

Good Android tablets are a rare thing these days and – depending on your perspective – for good reason. Still, whether you're loyal to a brand or just want to enjoy your Google Play library on a larger screen, there's certainly value to be found. The Tab S4 is a gorgeous, and expensive, device, which is what makes this deal notable.

If you want the full breakdown, check out our review here. It comes equipped with a beautiful 10.5" 2560x1600 SuperAMOLED display, a Snapdragon 835 SoC, 4GB of RAM, quad speakers, a 7,300mAh battery, and your choice of 64GB or 256GB of storage. It's quite the powerhouse.

With Best Buy's sale, you'll get just the tablet; the keyboard will cost you extra. Both storage configurations come in either black or grey, so you have that choice, too. If you're interested, just hit up the buy links below.