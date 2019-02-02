You may have a Home Mini (or two), but a Google Home with a display gives you a lot more versatility — its great for watching quick YouTube videos or catching up on your morning news briefing. Lenovo is having a weekend sale, with 10% off most products on its site, pushing the 8-inch Lenovo Smart Display down to $89, that's $11 less than the $100 deal at Best Buy from a few days ago, and $110 off the MSRP of $199.

To get this deal, just use the promo code "TOUCHDOWN10", prominently displayed in banners all over the site. Shipping is free, and you can apparently pay for this in four interest-free installments, should you so desire. You may also be eligible for a further Military/Student/Teacher/AARP discount if you can verify your status. The sale is just for this weekend, so don't mull over it for too long if you're interested.