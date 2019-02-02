Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous two weeks or so. This week I have wellbeing app from the developer of the Action Launcher, a screen capturing app that has a live cropping function built in, and an app that's perfect for customizing your navigation bar. So without further ado, here are the most notable Android apps released in the last two weeks.

Apps

ActionDash: Digital Wellbeing & Screen Time helper

Android Police coverage: ActionDash, from the developer of Action Launcher, brings Digital Wellbeing features to any phone

ActionDash is a new release from the developer of Action Launcher, and it's basically a wellbeing app with a few extra features. You use this release to see which apps you've used and how long you've used them. This will allow you to make informed decisions about your usage. ActionDash is free to use, though if you'd like to make full use of every feature, you'll have to pay to unlock some of them.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $6.99 a piece

Screen Crop - Quick Settings Tile

Screen Crop is a nifty little tool that makes it easy to crop your screenshots as you take them, thus saving the user time by not having to crop their images in a separate app after the fact. To add to this apps convenience, you can even set it as a quick settings tile from the notification drawer. Finding a sufficient tool for screenshotting isn't always easy, but Screen Crop is definitely a solid choice.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Smart navigation bar is a robust customization app for your nav bar. Through this release you can easily theme your navigation bar background and add some slick animations to the software buttons. You can even set up a slideshow so your favorite pics will cycle one after the other in the space that your nav bar exists.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Wear Quick Settings

Wear Quick Settings is an app designed specifically for Wear OS, so if you don't own a Wear device, you can skip this listing. The app offers an easily accessible settings screen where you can toggle things like your bluetooth, WiFi, and volume. You can also pin your apps in this setting screen so that you'll always have a quick way to launch your favorite application.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Aroundsound Audio Recorder

Aroundsound is a brand-new audio recorder recently released on the Play Store. It's designed for ease of use. This means you can expect to find a new quick tile in your settings that can be added to your quick settings menu. You can also expect to find a built-in editor and an easy way to share your recordings through unique links.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Red Bull Paper Wings

Red Bull Paper Wings is a worldwide paper plane flying contest that's judged on three categories, distance, hangtime, and aerobatics. The Red Bull Paper Wings app is an augmented reality release designed to help fledgling paper pilots hone their skills as well as keep up to date with the latest competition news.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

WearMouse

WearMouse is another Wear OS app in today's app roundup, so if you don't own a Wear OS device, you can skip this listing. This release actually offers something pretty unique. You can use the app to transform your watch's screen into a mouse or keyboard for just about any bluetooth device, all without having to install additional software past this app.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Financial News

Financial News is a finance-specific newsreader from Dow Jones & Company. You can expect to find access to essential real-time news as well as in-depth features, influential commentary, a rising stars list, and the latest industry employment trends, all in the convenience of one app.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Billboard - Top Music Charts & Latest Music Trends

Spians Labs' Billboard is an app designed to keep you up to date on the latest top musical charts. This way you can stay on top of current trends while also having easy access to streamable YouTube videos of all the top hits that have ever charted. If you've ever required instant access to all of the top billboard songs throughout history, this is the app for you.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $4.99

Drive Weather

Drive Weather is the perfect weather forecast app for planning a road trip. You can easily set your destination from your location to then view the projected weather at each location along the way at the exact time you're expected to be there. Planning out a trip can be a pain, but at least you'll now have a way to know precisely what clothing and accessories you will need for your next trip.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

MiX Image

MiX Image is a plug-in for the MiXplorer file manager. By installing this app you'll have the ability to decode RAW images in MiXplorer, so if that sounds like a feature you require out of your file explorer, makes sure to check out this add-on.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

FireTV renderer plugin for Yatse

FireTV renderer plugin for Yatse offers what its name implies. This is a plugin for the Kodi remote app called Yatse that adds FireTv compatibility to its functionality. This way you can control all of your devices running Kodi as well as all of your FireTV devices without ever needing to switch your remote app.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Specdrums MIX

Specdrums MIX is a tie-in app from Spero for the company's Specdrums app-enabled rings. These are rings designed to turn colors into music by simply tapping them on an assortment of palettes. This app will come in handy when you want to mix those sounds into a musical track.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Moto Face Filters

Moto Face Filters is a plug-in for the Motorola camera that adds fun face filters that can be invoked through the camera app. So if you're eager to add quirky themes and stickers to the pictures you take on a Motorola Android device, this is the app for you.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Group Share

Group Share is a new app from Samsung that's only available for users in India. It's an app that makes it easy to share your photos with friends and family that are in your immediate vicinity by taking advantage of Google's Near APIs. This way a network connection isn't required for everyone in the group to share their photos.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

