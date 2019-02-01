This past holiday season, Google tapped into some serious 90s-kid nostalgia by delivering a Google Assistant ad featuring none other than Macaulay Culkin as Home Alone's Kevin McAllister. While we got to see Kevin all grown up and spending the night by himself, the two Sticky Bandits were absent. Now a fresh video featuring Joe Pesci reminds us of why Google left him out in the first place.

Joe's Google Home ad lacks the charm and panaché of the ad that ran before the holidays and shows little more than Pesci watching the original and mumbling along.

If you really want to check out what the Google Assistant is capable of, it's worth rewatching the original holiday ad to see Macaulay Culkin making sure the doors are locked so no Sticky Bandits can burst in, all with the help of Google's smart home gear.