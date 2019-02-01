Article Contents
We're through January and MWC is right around the corner. To celebrate the new month, I have another list of app sales for you all. It's a lengthy one today, but it features a few games that are personal favorites of mine — particularly Sword & Sworcery and Planar Conquest, two titles that I install on every phone.
My problem with the former is the lack of support for non-16:9 aspect ratios. On my Pixel 2 XL, for instance, there's a big black bar off to the side. My eyes start to overlook it, but just as FYI. Noodlecake really should update the game, but that doesn't take away from the fact that it's really fun and one of my favorites to play on Android.
Free
Apps
- At The Meet $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- BlackCam Pro - B&W Camera $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Gif Me! Camera Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Resize Me! Pro - Photo & Picture resizer $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Sketch Me! Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- TypIt Pro - Watermark, Logo & Text on Photos $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Quit Smoking Tracker GOLD - stop smoking app $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Calc Fast $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- MIDI Controller $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Fire Free Fall Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sales ends in 8 hours
- Last Message Plus $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Cradle of Magic Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Planar Conquest - 4X turn based strategy $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Sokoban Land DX $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Todlio $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Farm Mania 2019 - Fruit match 3 Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lost Journey (Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Man-Eating Plant VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stickman Revenge 3: League of Heroes $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Age of Civilizations Africa $1.95 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Grow Zombie VIP - Merge Zombies $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mystery of Fortune 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Planetarix $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ruby Square: logical puzzle game (700 levels) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Rich King VIP - Amazing Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Monsticons - The Cute Monsters Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Pcons - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Croc - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- OneUI - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- VectorScapes - Wallpaper Pack $1.20 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Verticons Icon Pack $1.25 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Parallax 3D Wallpaper - Live Background Ringtones $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Blex UI - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Brin - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cirgus - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Color lines - Icons $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Color Metal 1 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Color Metal 2 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Glass Black - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Glass Neon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pixel Oreo 3D - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Plastimix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rugo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Win10 Flat - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- clock dock station PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- How to Draw Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- How to Tie a Tie Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Origami Instructions Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Magnifier 4 reader Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- WiFi Mouse Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Tv Online PRO $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- NFC EMV Card Reader $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Touchless Notifications Pro - Groundhog day sale! $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- All-in-one Calculator Pro $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cinema Variety VR Pro - Multi Movie Theater $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- CloudPlayer™ Platinum cloud music player $7.99 -> $5.59; Sale ends in 6 days
- Musific Pro - Music App, Mp3 & Audio Player $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Photo Exif Editor Pro - Metadata Editor $2.20 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sniffer Wicap 2 Pro [ROOT] $14.99 -> $7.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Astrolapp Live Planets and Sky Map $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Astronaut VR $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Diseases & Disorders $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- EasyMonitoring of local and remote devices $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Planet Genesis - solar system sandbox $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- A Normal Lost Phone $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- iJuggle Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Broken Sentences PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Return to Planet X $6.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Vector Invaders (Premium) $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Addieren bis 10 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Alter Dogma $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Animus - Stand Alone $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Braveland $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Braveland Pirate $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Puppet Pals Paid Version $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Words All Around PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Word Flood PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Codex of Victory $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cosmic Top Secret $6.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Daedalus $5.99 -> $4.19; Sale ends in 7 days
- IMAGEine Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Multiplication Tables $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Natural Soccer - Fun Arcade Football Game $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Fable of Ruby $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Vigil Files: Case 1 - Realistic Detective Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Warhammer Quest $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Superbrothers Sword & Sworcery $3.99 -> $2.99; Time left unknown
Icon packs & customization
- Mono - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Spring Cherry Blossom Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- ctOS UI Full Version $1.98 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Animated Photo Widget + $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments