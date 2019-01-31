If you're not familiar with it, Android Go is a lightweight version of Android designed for phones with 1GB of RAM (or less). A few manufacturers have already made Go devices, including Alcatel and Asus, but now Xiaomi is entering the game with its 'Redmi Go.'

"GO" for something new! Today we're introducing the new #RedmiGo. RT if you'll be getting one #GoSmartDoMore pic.twitter.com/H9lPR9C5Sm — Mi (@xiaomi) January 29, 2019

Xiaomi revealed the phone on Twitter earlier today, but the only confirmed specifications were a 5-inch 720p display, an unspecified Snapdragon processor, a 3,000mAh battery, an 8MP rear camera, and a 5MP front camera. WinFuture claims the phone has 8GB of internal storage (with microSD expansion), 1GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 425 processor, dual SIM support, and a microUSB port.

The Redmi Go will reportedly be available in Europe at launch — most Xiaomi devices are released in China or India first, then expand to Europe and other regions later. The phone is believed to cost under 80 Euros (about $90), and will ship with Android 8.1 Oreo Go Edition.