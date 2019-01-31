Samsung started rolling Android 9 Pie out to some variants of the Galaxy S9 across the globe this month, but scant few phones in the US have the update. That changes today with the Verizon variant, which is getting a taste of Pie as we speak.
Samsung usually keeps a phone's UI consistent from one update to the next so as not to confuse people. The Pie update is different—it brings the new One UI to the Galaxy S9. This interface has rounded corners, bottom tab bars, a system-wide night mode, and buttons positioned for one-handed use. The update includes January security patches and has build number PPR1.180610.001.G960USQU3CSAB. It's also v1.0 of Samsung One UI.
Samsung isn't the first to roll out Pie in the US. That honor goes to Xfinity, which is a Verizon MVNO. So, it makes sense that Verizon would be around the same time. This update by itself will probably boost the number of Pie devices in the world noticeably... if Google ever updates the distribution numbers again. Pie wasn't even on the list when the last numbers came out in October 2018.
The big phone, too
Redditors have also reported the update is hitting the Galaxy S9+. The two devices are almost identical, so this isn't a surprise.
Official details
Verizon has posted the official update notice (S9, S9+), including a changelog. Here's what you can expect.
- Adaptive Battery: Get more from a single charge. Adaptive Battery learns how you like to use your phone, so the apps and services you don't use as much aren't a battery drain.
- Adaptive Brightness: Don't worry about changing your brightness - your phone learns how you like to set it and automatically adjusts. Easy as pie.
- App Actions: App Actions predicts what you're about to do, so you get to your next task more quickly. For example, if you connect your headphones, the playlist you were listening to earlier is front and center.
- Slices: Slices bring relevant parts of your favorite apps to the surface. Next time you search for Lyft, you can see prices and driver ETAs right within your results.
- Intuitive Navigation: Switch between apps and get to what you need more naturally by using gestures instead of buttons.
- One UI: This update brings a fresh look and feel to One UI, your Samsung device's new user interface. The new redesigned interface makes one hand operation a breeze and boosts your productivity. Turn on night mode to launch a darker theme friendlier to your eyes and battery.
- Intuitive camera interface: Camera modes, including video recording with one hand operation, are placed just above the camera button for quick access. Screen optimizer (auto mode) is now accessible and automatically adjusts the color setting of your pictures to match the subject matter. Quick settings, Bixby Vision and AR Emoji are now placed on the top of the screen.
- One Talk: Get access to One Talk service in the native dialer instead of opening a separate app. Whether you're in the office or on the go, having uninterrupted access to customers, vendors and employees is critical to your bottom line. One Talk is a mobile-first phone solution that helps you personally connect with customers and engage your team.
Sprint models also getting Pie update
We've had a couple of tips confirming Sprint is also rolling out its Android 9 Pie update to the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+, so it should be with you shortly. No word yet on T-Mobile or AT&T — hang in there.
