Team 17 has officially released its latest strategy game The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout on the Play Store. Two weeks ago we learned that the prison escape sequel would be landing on Android on the 31st, and Team 17 has indeed delivered. You can pick up The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout for $6.99, and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases included with the release.

The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout brings a lot of new elements to the brand's familiar prison escape gameplay. This means you can expect to explore five of the biggest prisons the franchise has seen yet, all while living under the thumb of the guards who enforce rigorous routines. You'll have to figure out the best methods for escaping the confines of this cruel environment without tipping off the guards as you pretend to go about your daily routine.

One of the most significant additions to this sequel is the inclusion of local multiplayer support. Thanks to this feature you'll have the ability to play with up to three friends who can then help you to design even more complex plans to escape your captors.

Google Play Games Services are supported, so you can expect cloud save support along with a leaderboard feature. It's also worth noting that the game appears to partially support physical controllers over USB OTG despite having no physical controller options in the settings. In-game menus will display the proper button dialogs, just as you would expect in any console release, but there are still some things that you'll have to tap on the screen for, so I can't recommend playing this way. My hope is that this is a sign of things to come.

Team 17 has a history of releasing quality ports of its console and PC games on mobile, and today's release of The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout continues that trend. It would have been nice to see physical controller support that works correctly for the entirety of the game, and it can be difficult to play this release on a smaller screen, but for the most part The Escapists 2 is a faithful port that's pretty dang fun to play, and it's available for less than half the price of the PC version.